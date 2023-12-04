Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Exponent Trading Up 2.8 %

Exponent stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

