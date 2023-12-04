Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 11.4 %

BHR stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.81%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.