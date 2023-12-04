Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $45.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

