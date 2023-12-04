Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Rapid7 worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

