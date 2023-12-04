Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Rapid7 worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RPD stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.