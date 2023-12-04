Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SiTime worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SiTime by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Trading Up 0.0 %

SITM stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $142.88. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $103,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,078 shares of company stock worth $327,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

