Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 16,499 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of American Vanguard worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 477.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $80,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Up 6.5 %

AVD stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.21 million, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.00.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 0.78%. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVD

About American Vanguard

(Free Report)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.