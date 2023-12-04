Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 30,387 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,387 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

MaxLinear Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.63 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

