Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 32,364 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,985,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,942,000 after acquiring an additional 219,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,299,000 after acquiring an additional 152,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,670,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,160,000 after buying an additional 341,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $36.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $342,948.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $373,769.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,083 shares of company stock valued at $995,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

