Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,013 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 127.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 36.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $111,828.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,606.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,155 shares of company stock worth $1,297,756. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRA opened at $58.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.27. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

