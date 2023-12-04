Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,575 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Integer worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR opened at $88.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.22. Integer had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $404.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integer

In other news, Director Donald J. Spence sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

