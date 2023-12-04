Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 158,228 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $99,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth $120,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

