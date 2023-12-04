Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Dril-Quip worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $22.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

