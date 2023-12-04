Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,218,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,940,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 60.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,202,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,533,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.78%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

