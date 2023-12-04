Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Canadian Solar worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSIQ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

