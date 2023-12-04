Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,831 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of John Wiley & Sons worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $175,812,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $174,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 983,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of WLY opened at $31.22 on Monday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.