Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,159,616 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.12% of Augmedix worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Augmedix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Augmedix by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 477,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 351,279 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Augmedix by 577.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Augmedix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Augmedix Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of AUGX opened at $5.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 980.09% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Augmedix from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Augmedix

Augmedix Profile

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.