Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,467 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Relx by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Relx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Relx by 51.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $38.56 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.99) to GBX 2,860 ($36.12) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.82) to GBX 3,000 ($37.89) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

