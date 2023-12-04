Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,264 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,536 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,710,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,461,000 after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.