Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,589 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,589 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FN opened at $165.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $183.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

