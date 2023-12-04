Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,154 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $84.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Philip Henry acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

