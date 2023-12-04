Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 256,503 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $5,461,500,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 359.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock worth $1,618,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

View Our Latest Report on Lumen Technologies

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.