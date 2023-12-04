Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,831 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of John Wiley & Sons worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $31.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

