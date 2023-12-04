Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,670 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter worth about $1,740,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $595,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 4.1 %

BZH opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $858.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.