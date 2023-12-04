Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,670 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $858.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 14.19. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

