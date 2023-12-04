Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Vericel worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Vericel by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Shares of VCEL opened at $35.62 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -154.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

