Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,541.50 and a beta of 1.70. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

