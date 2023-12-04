Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Simmons First National worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $26,533,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,489.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after acquiring an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Simmons First National Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,562.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

