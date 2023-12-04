Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,750,000 after buying an additional 839,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,351,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after purchasing an additional 108,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10,934.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,336,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,115,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 295.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,389,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

