Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $59.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

