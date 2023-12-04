Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 526,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $6,477,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $557,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,660.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 37,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $557,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,660.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,379 shares of company stock worth $10,084,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 544.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.01. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

