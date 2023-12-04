Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,754 shares of company stock worth $10,564,697 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $43.92 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

