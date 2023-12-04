STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAA. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $130,633,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $32,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $14,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,398.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 276,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 234,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $32.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.90. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.65 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 177,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at $331,098,775.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 177,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,537,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,098,775.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,108,205 shares of company stock worth $39,128,481 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

