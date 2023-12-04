Strategic Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

