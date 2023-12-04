Swiss National Bank Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WMK opened at $61.14 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

WMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

