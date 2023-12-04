Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Tanger by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Tanger during the first quarter worth $79,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tanger from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tanger from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Tanger

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tanger Stock Up 4.1 %

Tanger stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Tanger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

