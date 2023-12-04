The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 81.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 490.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after buying an additional 573,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

