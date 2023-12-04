Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Toast by 2,196.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at $49,398,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOST shares. Mizuho downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Toast Price Performance

TOST opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

