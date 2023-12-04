Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

