TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 492.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TPG were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 101,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth $2,230,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,982,000 after acquiring an additional 507,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded TPG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TPG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

TPG Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $35.44 on Monday. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. TPG had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,745.30%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

