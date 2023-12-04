TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,504 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of TTEC worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,141,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 102,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $19.25 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.84 million, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

TTEC Announces Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. TTEC had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $602.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

