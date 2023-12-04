United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of United Community Banks worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.