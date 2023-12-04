US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 250.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 7.1 %

Cousins Properties stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Truist Financial raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.



