US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 106.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

