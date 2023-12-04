US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

REXR opened at $51.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

