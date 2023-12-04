US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,231,056.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,231,056.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,480 shares of company stock worth $4,098,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

