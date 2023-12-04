US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6,204.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,175 shares of company stock worth $768,525 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

HAIN opened at $10.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $972.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

