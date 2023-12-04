US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $61.66 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,541.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.06.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

