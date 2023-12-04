US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,310,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 461,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

