US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after buying an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,435,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,525,000 after buying an additional 645,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 42.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,420,637 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $111,253,000 after buying an additional 2,211,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,788,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $125,250,000 after buying an additional 383,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCM. Evercore ISI cut their target price on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on R1 RCM from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

